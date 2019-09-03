Rupee Closes At 9-Month Low Against Dollar

The rupee on Tuesday plummeted by 97 paise or 1.35 per cent against the US dollar. That marked rupee's worst single-day fall since August 5 and the lowest closing level since November 13, 2018. The local currency opened lower at 72.00 and slipped to an intraday low of 72.40 against the American currency before ending at 72.39. The depreciation in rupee's value came on the back of heavy sell-off in the domestic equity market and a weak macro environment. Data on Friday showed GDP grew at 5 per cent in the first quarter of current financial year, which was lower than analysts estimates.

"GDP data was lower than expected and was down for the fifth consecutive quarter. June quarter GDP grew at the slowest pace since March 2013. Monthly auto sales, eight core infra data and PMI data also came in weak along with the GDP and weighed on the India Rupee," news agency PTI quoted VK Sharma, head PCG & capital markets strategy, HDFC Securities as saying.

Meanwhile, the domestic equity markets witnessed sharp declines in today's trade. The Sensex slumped 770 points to settle at 36,563 and the NSE Nifty 50 index dropped 2 per cent to close at 10,798.

"Rupee is likely to depreciate towards 73.5 by the end of September'19 if the trade war escalates further between US and China and outflows from Indian equity market continues,” Angel Broking said in a note.

The rupee had gained by 38 paise to close at a two-week high of 71.42 against the US dollar on Friday. The forex market was closed on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

