Profit
Rupee Closes At Nearly 3-Week Low Of 73.95 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee hit an intraday low of 74.14 - breaching the 74-mark for the first time in more than two weeks.

Forex | | Updated: October 31, 2018 18:50 IST
The rupee finished the month with a total loss of 2% against the dollar

The rupee closed at 73.95 against the dollar on Wednesday, the lowest level in nearly three weeks. Demand for the greenback from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows, along with strength in the US currency overseas, dragged the rupee lower. Domestic equity markets finished the day with strong gains, after see-sawing between gains and losses amid concerns on a rift between the Reserve Bank of India and the government. The rupee settled 19 paise higher from the lowest point of the day after the government stressed that the central bank has autonomy. The rupee had closed 22 paise lower at 73.68 against the dollar on Tuesday.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. The rupee opened lower at 73.91 against the dollar, and hit an intraday low of 74.14 - breaching the 74-mark for the first time since October 15.
  2. The government stressed on Wednesday that the autonomy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is "essential" as it sought to calm investors worried about a growing public quarrel with the central bank.
  3. Analysts say concerns on the the rift between the government and the central bank hurt the rupee.
  4. "Multiple reports of the government invoking Section 7 of the RBI Act to issue directives to the RBI and also rumour about the likely resignation of the RBI Governor had the markets worried, and even pushed the rupee lower beyond the Rs 74 level," said Joseph Thomas, head research at Emkay Wealth Management.
  5. Domestic stocks fell and the rupee weakened earlier in the day amid reports that RBI Governor Urjit Patel may consider resigning given the breakdown in relations. However, the markets finished the session with sharp gains, with the Sensex closing 550 points higher at 34,442.
  6. Crude oil prices recovered some ground after two days of losses, providing some support to the rupee. Crude oil prices rose to trade above $76 a barrel level, as markets braced for the imposition of US sanctions on Iran next week. Brent crude - the global benchmark - had declined 1.8 per cent on Tuesday, at one point touching $75.09 a barrel, its lowest since August 24.
  7. The dollar index - which measures the greenback against six major currencies overseas - hit a 16-month high on Wednesday.
  8. Foreign funds pulled out Rs 1,592.02 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors net purchased shares worth Rs 1,363.04 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional data from the NSE.
  9. The Reserve Bank of India has said that it will inject Rs 40,000 crore of liquidity into the system in November by purchasing government bonds through its open market operations (OMO).
  10. The rupee finished the month with a total loss of 2 per cent.


