NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Forex

Rupee Slips 23 Paise Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Vs Dollar: The rupee lost 24 paise or 0.3 per cent against the greenback on Monday.

Forex | | Updated: October 23, 2018 10:18 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rupee Slips 23 Paise Against US Dollar In Early Trade

INR Vs USD: Rupee traded 23 paise lower at 73.79 as compared to its previous close of 73.56.

The rupee traded 23 paise lower at 73.79 as compared to its previous close of 73.56, against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

The rupee lost 24 paise or 0.3 per cent against the greenback on Monday.

Increased demand for the American currency from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee, dealers were quoted as saying in the PTI report. A weak opening of the domestic share markets also hurt the rupee, they said. 

The S&P BSE Sensex cracked below the 34,000-mark in early trade. At 10:16 am, the Sensex traded at 33,993.26, down 141.12 points or 0.41 per cent. The Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange traded below the crucial 10,200 level at 10,192.45, with a loss of 52.80  points or 0.52 per cent.

On Monday, foreign portfolio investors sold net equities worth Rs. 511.91 crore, showed provisional data from the NSE. (With PTI inputs)

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

INR Vs USDRupee Vs DollarCurrency Exchange Rate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveNews in BanglaHyundai SantroTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top