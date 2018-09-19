Rupee Off Record Low, Closes At 72.37 Against Dollar

The rupee is down more than 13% against the US dollar so far this year

The rupee rose against the US dollar to close at 72.37 on Tuesday. That marked the biggest single-day recovery in the rupee since May 25. Selling of the greenback by exporters and banks along with easing of crude oil prices supported the rupee, say analysts.

Crude oil prices eased on Wednesday, but held near their highest level this year. Brent crude - a global benchmark of crude oil - was near $79 a barrel, as anticipation of tightening supply supported the price.

"Current account deficit emerging market countries could underperform if commodity prices rise," IFA Global, a forex advisory firm, said in a note.

The dollar index - which determines the American currency against six major currencies - inched higher but stayed close to seven-week lows.

"Markets clearly do not seem to be appreciating the measures brought about by the government," added IFA Global, which expects the rupee to trade in the range of 72.65-73.10 with an upside bias.

Analysts expect the rupee to stay under pressure going forward.

"With expectations of some relief being provided by RBI in the form of an accommodation window being provided to the oil companies coupled with the outcome of some of the measures announced earlier should keep the rupee between 72.20-73 range," said Salil Datar, CEO and executive director, Essel Finance VKC Forex.

However, the rupee is still down more than 13 per cent so far this year, cementing its position as the worst performing currency in Asia.

