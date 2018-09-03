Rupee Recovers From Record Low, Rises Against US Dollar: 5 Things To Know

INR Vs USD:

INR Vs USD: The Indian rupee recovered from all-time low of 71 and rose by 23 paise to 70.77 against the US dollar in early trade today, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The rise in Indian currency is due to the robust GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth data for the April-June quarter of current fiscal, said traders. According to forex dealers, besides fresh selling of the American currency by exporters as well as banks, a higher opening in the domestic equity market also supported the rupee today.