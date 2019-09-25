Rupee Moves Lower To 71.04 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

On Tuesday, the domestic unit had closed at 71.01 against the greenback.

The rupee settled 3 paise lower against the dollar on Wednesday. The local currency opened lower at 71.10, then lost further and fell to an intraday low of 71.14 against the American currency. The domestic unit finally settled at 71.04, recouping some losses. According to analysts, a weak trend in domestic stock markets, political unrest in the United States and unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit. On Tuesday, the domestic unit had closed at 71.01 against the greenback.