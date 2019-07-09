Rupee Falls To 68.67 Against Dollar

The rupee opened at 68.65 at the interbank forex market and touched a high of 68.62 against the dollar

The rupee was trading lower at 68.67 against the US dollar in afternoon trade on Tuesday. The domestic currency had declined by 18 paise to 68.84 against the greenback in early trade, due to strong dollar demand from banks and importers amid persistent foreign fund outflows. The rupee opened at 68.65 at the interbank forex market and touched a high of 68.62 against the dollar in intraday trade. On Monday, rupee had declined by 24 paise to close at 68.66 to dollar, cutting short its three-day winning run.

A strengthening dollar against major currencies overseas and weak domestic equity market weighed on the local unit, news agency Press Trust of India quoted forex traders as saying. However, softening crude oil prices restricted the rupee's fall, traders added.

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a weak note. In afternoon trade, the Sensex traded at 38,717.12, down 3.45 points or 0.01 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty was at 38,717.12, down 10.70 points or 0.09 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 401.99 crore Monday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 321.13 crore, as per provisional data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.45 per cent to $63.82 per barrel in intraday trade.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.