Profit
Rupee Falls 57 Paise Against Dollar: 5 Things To Know

Analysts attributed the weakness in the forex market to weak factory output numbers and weak global cues.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: November 13, 2019 16:17 IST
On Monday, the rupee had closed at 71.47 against the dollar.

Mumbai:  The rupee registered sharp losses against the dollar on Wednesday amid growing concerns over country's poor economic indicators. After opening lower at 71.77 against the greenback, the rupee plunged to as much as 72.04 by afternoon deals, marking a fall of 57 paise against the greenback. On Monday, the currency had closed at 71.47 against the dollar. Forex market was closed on Tuesday for "Guru Nanak Jayanti".
Here are 5 things to know about rupee:
  1. Analysts attributed the weakness in the forex market to weak factory output numbers and weak global cues.
  2. India's industrial production shrank by 4.3 per cent in September, registering the weakest performance in seven years due to output decline in manufacturing, mining and electricity sectors, according to official data released on Monday.
  3. On the global front, investors remained concerned over uncertainty in US-China trade deal. 
  4. Asian stocks and Wall Street futures fell on Wednesday, as growing worries that US-China trade talks are stalling and concern about intensifying unrest in Hong Kong hurt demand for risky assets.
  5. The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes declined on Wednesday . The Sensex ended 229 points or 0.57 per cent lower at 40,116 and the Nifty 50 index declined 73 points or 0.61 per cent to close at 11,840.




