Rupee Falls 57 Paise Against Dollar: 5 Things To Know

Mumbai: The rupee registered sharp losses against the dollar on Wednesday amid growing concerns over country's poor economic indicators. After opening lower at 71.77 against the greenback, the rupee plunged to as much as 72.04 by afternoon deals, marking a fall of 57 paise against the greenback. On Monday, the currency had closed at 71.47 against the dollar. Forex market was closed on Tuesday for "Guru Nanak Jayanti".