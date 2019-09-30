Rupee Falls By 31 Paise To End At 70.87: 10 Things To Know

On Friday, the domestic currency had closed at 70.56 against the greenback.

The rupee settled 31 paise lower against the dollar on Monday. The local currency opened on a strong note at 70.37, then lost ground and fell to an intraday low of 70.88 against the American currency. The domestic currency finally settled at 70.87 against the dollar. According to analysts, rising demand for the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas led to the depreciation of the home unit. On Friday, the domestic currency had closed at 70.56 against the greenback.