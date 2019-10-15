Rupee Ends At Nearly 1-Month Low Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

On Monday, the domestic currency had closed at 71.23 against the greenback.

The rupee on Tuesday fell by 31 paise to end at a nearly one-month low against the dollar. According to analysts, heavy dollar buying amid fresh concerns over the progress of China-US trade talks led to the depreciation in the local currency. The rupee closed at 71.54 against the dollar, down by 0.44 per cent -- the biggest one day loss in this month. This is the lowest closing level since September 17 when the rupee had closed at 71.78 against the dollar. On Monday, the domestic currency had closed at 71.23 against the greenback.