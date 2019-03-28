Rupee Falls By 42 Paise To End At 69.30 Against Dollar

On Wednesday, the rupee had weakened marginally by 2 paise to end at 68.88.

The rupee slumped 42 paise to end at 69.30 against the dollar on Thursday, its second straight session of decline, in line with other Asian currencies amid strengthening of the greenback. Most Asian currencies struggled amid expectations of dovish monetary policy stance by central banks following a deteriorating global economic outlook.

At the forex market, the rupee opened weak at 69.04 and fell further to touch the day's low of 69.35. It finally finished at 69.30 per dollar, down by 42 paise against its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee had weakened marginally by 2 paise to end at 68.88 against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,481.11 crore Wednesday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.08 per cent to trade at USD 67.10 per barrel.

BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed over 400 points while the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,500 mark on Thursday on robust buying in banking, finance, telecom and IT stocks.

