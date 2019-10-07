Rupee Ends Lower At 71.02: 10 Things To Know

On Friday, the rupee had closed at 70.88 against the greenback.

The rupee settled 14 paise lower against the dollar on Monday. The local currency opened on a weak note at 71.00 and fell further to a low of 71.09 against the American currency. The domestic currency finally settled at 71.02 against the dollar. According to analysts, profit booking in domestic stock markets and unabated foreign fund outflows kept investors edgy. On Friday, the domestic currency had closed at 70.88 against the greenback.