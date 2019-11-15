Rupee Rises By 18 Paise To End At 71.78 Against Dollar

On a weekly basis, the rupee lost 50 paise.

The rupee appreciated by 18 paise to close at 71.78 against the American currency on Friday, extending gains for a second day on the back of easing crude oil prices and positive trends in equity markets. At the forex market, the rupee opened at 71.80 against the dollar. It fluctuated between a high of 71.68 and a low of 71.87 in day trade. On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 71.96 against the American currency. On a weekly basis, the rupee lost 50 paise.

"Rupee has been retracing its losses for last two sessions. From the low of 72.25 registered on November 14, the rupee has retraced back to 71.80 levels. However, we believe that primary trend of the rupee is bearish and it is likely to find resistance around 71.50 odd levels," said V K Sharma, Head - PCG & Capital Market Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Mr Sharma further said Brent crude has been finding resistance at 63 odd levels that has supported the rupee up to some extent, while the dollar Index was mostly flat amid a lull in news ahead of more US economic data later in the day.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.66 per cent to $ 61.87 per barrel in futures trade.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.03 per cent to 98.13.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 562.05 crore on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.

On the domestic markets front, after rallying over 363 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex ended 70.21 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 40,356.69. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 23.35 points, or 0.20 per cent, to end at 11,895.45.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.