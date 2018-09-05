RBI Intervenes At 71.80 Rupees Per Dollar To Stem Sharp Fall, Say Dealers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely intervened mildly in the forex markets on Wednesday, two traders told Reuters, as the rupee hit a fresh low in line with other emerging market currencies hurt by dollar strength and simmering trade tensions.



The RBI is expected to have sold dollars at 71.80 rupees per dollar in the local spot forex market to stem a sharp fall in the Indian currency.



Most Asian currencies were subdued on Wednesday.



