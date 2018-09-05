NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Currencies and Forex

RBI Intervenes At 71.80 Rupees Per Dollar To Stem Sharp Fall, Say Dealers

RBI intervened as rupee hit a fresh low in line with other emerging market currencies hurt by dollar strength and simmering trade tensions.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: September 05, 2018 13:33 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely intervened mildly in the forex markets on Wednesday, two traders told Reuters, as the rupee hit a fresh low in line with other emerging market currencies hurt by dollar strength and simmering trade tensions.

The RBI is expected to have sold dollars at 71.80 rupees per dollar in the local spot forex market to stem a sharp fall in the Indian currency.

Most Asian currencies were subdued on Wednesday. 
 

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

