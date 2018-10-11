NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Rupee Hits New All-Time Low, Closes Mildly Higher Against Dollar: 10 Points

The rupee touched a fresh all-time low of 74.50 against the dollar, before recovering all of the day's losses by the end of the session.

Forex | | Updated: October 11, 2018 18:54 IST
INR Vs USD: The rupee is down around 16% against the dollar so far this year

The rupee closed marginally higher against the dollar on Thursday. At 74.12 per dollar, the rupee registered a gain of 9 paise against the greenback for the day, as against the previous close of 74.21. The rupee touched a fresh all-time low of 74.50 against the American currency, before recovering all of the day's losses by the end of the session. Thursday marked a second consecutive higher closing for the rupee against the American currency. Still, the rupee is down around 16 per cent so far this year.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. Sharp losses early in the day came amid a heavy selloff across global markets, however a drop in crude oil prices and a weakening dollar overseas supported the rupee in the second half of the session.
  2. A 3 per cent fall on Wall Street overnight triggered a slump in Asian and European markets.
  3. Domestic stock markets finished the session with a loss of 2.2 per cent, with the Sensex declining 759 points to end at 34,001, and the Nifty settling 225 points lower at at 10,234. That marked the lowest closing levels for the key indices in past six months.
  4. "The risk sentiment soured overnight on worries of escalating trade tensions between US and China," said IFA Global, a forex advisory firm.
  5. Analysts expect the rupee to continue to trade under pressure against the dollar citing multiple factors.
  6. "As long as trade war continues between US and China, it can keep global trade growth subdued, thereby adversely affecting emerging market currencies like rupee... If oil prices come-off sharply, due to improvement in supply scenario, it will be beneficial for rupee," said Anindya Banerjee, AVP-currency derivatives at Kotak Securities.
  7. Brent - the global benchmark for crude oil - declined 1.9 per cent to trade below the $82 a barrel mark. "Oil prices declined in expectation of increased production and if this trend continues, the rupee may find some stability," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
  8. The rupee started hitting a series of record lows in late July and moved in a range of 68.26-71.01 per dollar in August.
  9. Ms Banerjee of Kotak Securities said she expects the rupee to find strong support around 76 against the greenback. "It is hard to predict a bottom for a currency," she said.
  10. Analysts will watch crude oil prices, and developments on the trade war and US interest rates fronts closely going forward.

(With agency inputs)



