Rupee Hits New All-Time Low, Closes Mildly Higher Against Dollar: 10 Points

INR Vs USD: The rupee is down around 16% against the dollar so far this year

The rupee closed marginally higher against the dollar on Thursday. At 74.12 per dollar, the rupee registered a gain of 9 paise against the greenback for the day, as against the previous close of 74.21. The rupee touched a fresh all-time low of 74.50 against the American currency, before recovering all of the day's losses by the end of the session. Thursday marked a second consecutive higher closing for the rupee against the American currency. Still, the rupee is down around 16 per cent so far this year.