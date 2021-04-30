Infrastructure Output Of Core Sectors Rises 6.8% In March 2021

Infrastructure Output March 2021: The output of core sectors grew by 6.8 per cent

Infrastructure Output in March 2021: The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew 6.8 per cent, compared to last year, according to government data on Friday, April 30. The infrastructure output, which comprises eight core sectors including coal, crude oil, electricity, etc registered a de-growth of seven per cent during April-March 2020-2021. According to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the combined index of the eight core industries stood at 143.1 in March 2021. (Also Read: Infrastructure Output Of Core Sectors Slips 4.6% In February 2021 )

The eight core industries constitute 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the industrial output or the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The growth in the infrastructure output was led by the cement sector, followed by the steel and electricity sectors. The natural gas sector also registered an increase in output during March 2021.

This copy is being updated.