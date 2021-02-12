Industrial Production Grows 1% In December 2020

IIP Data: Industrial production grew by one per cent in December 2020

The industrial production in the country grew by 1 per cent in December 2020, after registering a contraction of 1.9 per cent in November 2020, government data showed on Friday, February 12. According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the manufacturing sector output grew by 1.6 per cent in December 2020. The mining output declined by 4.8 per cent, while power generation grew 5.1 per cent during the month. The IIP had grown by 0.4 per cent in December 2019. Industrial production has been hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March last year when IIP contracted by 18.7 per cent during the month. (Also Read: Industrial Production Contracts 1.9% In November 2020 )