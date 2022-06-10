Industrial Growth In April Rose To 8-month High Of 7.1%

India's industrial growth in April rose to 7.1 per cent

India's industrial growth, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) index, jumped to 7.1 per cent in April 2022 from 2.2 per cent in March, according to official data released the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The rise in industrial growth of 7.1 per cent is the highest in eight months and was mainly led by good growth in power and mining sectors, which grew by 11.8 per cent and 7.8 per cent, respectively.

The manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 6.3 per cent in April.

As per the use-based classification, the capital goods segment recorded a growth of 14.7 per cent, while the consumer durables sector expanded by 8.5 per cent.

The data further showed that primary goods, intermediate goods, infrastructure/ construction goods, and consumer non-durables sectors expanded by 10.1 per cent, 7.6 per cent, 3.8 per cent, and 0.3 per cent, respectively.