CNG, Piped Cooking Gas Prices Cut In Delhi

CNG, PNG Price in Delhi: PNG price has been reduced by Rs 1.05 per scm to Rs 27.50 per scm in Delhi.

In a major relief to its customers, the state-run Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the largest CNG distribution company in the country announced a major cut in the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG). The price of CNG has been reduced by Rs 1.53 per kg to Rs. 42.70 per kg in Delhi and by Rs 1.70 per kg to Rs 48.38 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The new prices will come into effect from 6.00 am on October 4, 2020, IGL said in a statement.

IGL also cut its domestic PNG prices across all cities with effect from October 4, 2020. The price of PNG has been reduced by Rs 1.05 per scm from Rs 28.55 per scm to Rs 27.50 per scm in Delhi. In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the prices of domestic PNG have been reduced by Rs 1 per scm from Rs 28.45 per scm to Rs 27.45 per scm.

Indraprastha Gas Limited supplies CNG to over eight lakh vehicles, through its network of above 326 CNG stations in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. It provides PNG to more than 11.20 lakh households in Delhi and NCR region.