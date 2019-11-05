IndiGo, Qatar Airways To Make Strategic Announcement On November 7

IndiGo is the country's largest carrier with a nearly 50 per cent share of the domestic market.

Shares in InterGlobe Aviation - the parent company of the budget airline IndiGo - surged over 4 per cent on Tuesday. The rise in shares came after IndiGo and Qatar Airways in a statement said that they will make a strategic business announcement on November 7. IndiGo is planning an aggressive push to more international destinations and the airline's CEO Ronojoy Dutta and Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker will "talk about the vision and future for both the airlines", they said in the statement.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), IndiGo shares rose as much as 4.64 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 1,502.70 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), IndiGo shares opened marginally lower at Rs 1,502.70 apiece but further changed direction and advanced to as much as Rs 1,503.00 apiece, marking a increase of 4.63 per cent.

Qatar has in the past shown interest in investing in IndiGo but the budget carrier has resisted. "We are very interested in IndiGo ... We are talking to IndiGo of doing codeshare, joint flights but not yet an equity stake in the airline," Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker had earlier said in an interview in August.

At 12:03 pm, IndiGo shares traded 3.27 per cent higher at Rs 1,483 apiece on the BSE, underperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was down 0.24 per cent.

IndiGo is the country's largest carrier with a nearly 50 per cent share of the domestic market.

In a separate development, country's air safety watchdog on Friday said that IndiGo must replace all Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines on its fleet of 97 twin-engine Airbus A320neo family aircraft with new P&W power units, following recent inflight engine shutdowns.

