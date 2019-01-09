IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets From 899 Rupees

IndiGo's offer on flight tickets is valid till January 13, 2019.

IndiGo has come up with a sale under which it is offering domestic and international flight tickets starting from an all-inclusive Rs 899 and Rs 3,399, respectively in a limited-period offer. IndiGo's offer on flight tickets is valid till January 13, 2019, said the country's largest airline by market share, on microblogging website - Twitter. To avail the discount offer, customers need to travel between January 24, 2019 and April 15, 2019, according to IndiGo's website -- goindigo.in. IndiGo is also offering an additional 15 per cent supercash up to Rs 500 on using MobiKwik wallet.

When your 2019 resolution is to travel more, your solution should be IndiGo. This may seem like a bit of a ‘pinch - me' moment for you all, but its actually happening! Our sale is on, so go on check things off your travel bucket list for the year! Book now https://t.co/TRsLEOYIaOpic.twitter.com/MY9hrzLuax — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 9, 2019

To avail the discount offer, one has to book tickets at least 15 days prior to the date of departure and the date of travel should not be after April 15, 2019, said IndiGo. However, the offer is valid only on direct flights on IndiGo's domestic and international network. The offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer or promotion and is not valid on group bookings.

Discount is not applicable on airport charges and government taxes, noted the airline.

The offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector. Airlines are also offering new routes to attract passengers.

Jet Airways, country's second largest carrier by market share, is offering a discount of up to 50 per cent on domestic and international flight tickets under a limited-period offer. The discount offer is valid till January 11, 2019, according to the airline's website. SpiceJet has announced 12 new domestic flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,497.