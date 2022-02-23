Natural Gas Production Rises 12% In January

Natural gas production rose 12 per cent in January 2022

Natural gas production in India rose by 12.17 per cent to 2,861.09 million metric standard cubic meters (mmscm) in January 2022 over the corresponding period of last year, according to petroleum ministry data.

At the same time though, natural gas output is 16.47 per cent lower than the official target for the month.

Cumulative natural gas production during April-January 2021-22 was 28,535 mmscm, which is 20.50 per cent higher than production during the corresponding period of last year but 9.59 per cent lower when compared with the target for the period, according to official data.

Natural gas production by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the nomination blocks during January 2022 was 1749.35 mmscm, which is 12.53 per cent lower than the target for the month and 6.24 per cent lower than the production of January 2021.

Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC during April-January, 2021-22 was 17,291.18 mmscm, which is 11.28 per cent and 6.08 per cent lower than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year, respectively.

Natural gas production by ONGC's subsidiary Oil India Limited (OIL) in the nomination block during January 2022 was 232.98 mmscm which is 9.92 per cent higher than the target for the month and 6.81 per cent lower than the production of January 2021.

Cumulative natural gas production by OIL during April-January 2021-22 was 2,422.75 mmscm, which is 16.38 per cent higher than production during the corresponding period of last year but 2.03 per cent lower than the target for the period.