Coal Import Fell To 209 Million Tonnes As Output Grew In 2021-22

Coal imports have declined in the last two years

India's coal import declined to 209 million tonnes in the financial year ended March 2022 as against 248 million tonnes recorded in 2019-20, as per the Government data released on Thursday.

Coal imports, which had reached a peak of 248 million tonnes in 2019-20, declined continuously during the next two years to 215 million tonnes in 2020-21 and further to 209 million tonnes in 2021-22, Coal Ministry said in a statement.

The decline in coal imports during 2021-22 is largely due to a decrease in imports by the power sector which came down from 45 million tonnes in 2020-21 to 27 million tonnes in 2021-22, registering a decline of around 40 per cent.

At the same time, all India coal production has increased from 716 million tonnes in 2020-21 to 777 million tonnes in 2021-22 resulting in an increase of 61 million tonnes. Therefore, despite a steep rise in actual demand for coal from 906 million tonnes in 2020-21 to 1,027 million tonnes in 2021-22, coal imports could be contained due to increased domestic dispatch from 691 million tonnes in 2020-21 to 818 million tonnes in 2021-22.