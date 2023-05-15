India's Annual Wholesale Inflation Falls To 0.92% In April

Wholesale price-based inflation in March had risen to 1.34%. (Representational)

India's annual wholesale-price based inflation (WPI) fell for the first time in nearly 3 years in April, as prices softened across the board.

WPI fell to 0.92%, compared with March where it had risen 1.34%. The data was below Reuters poll that predicted a fall of 0.20%.

In April, the food index rose 0.17% year-on-year, from 2.32% in March, while fuel and power rose 0.93% from 8.96%.

WPI has been easing for the last 11 months from the 20-year highs of 16.63% recorded in May 2022.

The decline in the rate of inflation was broad based, primarily driven by fall in prices of crude, energy prices, non-food and food articles, the government said in the statement.

Data released on Friday showed India's annual retail inflation eased to 18-month low in April, staying well below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit for the second consecutive month.

