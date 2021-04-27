Indian Railways' Manufacturing Unit Sets Up 100-Bed COVID Care Centre For Patients

The 100-bed COVID Care Centre will cater to asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic patients.

Rail Wheel Factory - the Indian Railways' manufacturing unit, recently set up a 100-bed COVID-19 Care Centre for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients. According to a recent statement shared by the Railway Ministry, the Railway Hospital of the manufacturing unit has implemented the COVID care centre at its Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) Community Hall UTSAVA. The 100-bed care centre will cater to as many as 12,000 retired or serving railway employees and families, who have tested positive for coronavirus but are mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic.

The Bengaluru-based manufacturing unit is responsible for the production of wheels, axles, as well as wheelsets of Indian Railways' coaches, railroad wagons, and locomotives.



Meanwhile, Indian Railways authorities have also provisioned around 64,000 COVID Care beds in as many as 4,000 COVID car coaches across the national transporter's network. According to a statement released by the Railway Ministry on Tuesday, April 27, currently, 169 COVID care coaches have been handed over to various states for accommodating patients. According to the demand of states, railway authorities will mobilise COVID care coaches for Bhopal, Nagpur, and few other places.



In this regard, a memorandum of understanding or MoU is signed between the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Nagpur and Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation for the deployment of COVID care coaches with 11 rakes, consisting of modified sleepers. Each will have a coach capacity to accommodate 16 patients.