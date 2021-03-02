Indian Railways Freight Loading Up 10% To 112 Million Tonnes In February

Indian Railway freight operations continued to maintain pace, with 112.25 million tonne of loading in February, up 10 per cent from the year ago. According to a statement shared by the Railway Ministry, the freight earnings stood at Rs 11,096.89 crore, up 7.7 per cent over the corresponding month last year. The average speed of the freight trains last month was 46.09 km per hour, which is more than double, compared to the corresponding month last year, when it was at 23.01 km per hour.