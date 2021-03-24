High Transport Output, Faster Transit: How DFC Will Benefit Indian Railways

Indian Railways authorities are executing the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) project across the national transporter's network, in order to augment the railway's transportation capacity and help in meeting the growing demand of the economy. The freight project gains prominence amid the COVID-19 pandemic as Indian Railways' freight loading during the financial year 2020-21 so far, has exceeded the loading compared to the previous fiscal. According to the Railway Ministry, out of the total 2843 km of dedicated freight corridor, around 1337 km Ludhiana to Sonnagar of eastern DFC and 1506 km Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust to Dadri of western DFC has been commissioned.