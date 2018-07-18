NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Tirunelveli-Gandhidham Humsafar Express Timings Changed. Details Here

Indian Railways: However, there is no change in timings of train number 19424 Gandhidham - Tirunelveli Humsafar Express.

Updated: July 18, 2018 18:16 IST
The Humsafar Express is a fully AC 3-tier service sporting a GPS-based passenger information system.

The timings of Tirunelveli - Gandhidham Humsafar Express plying over Indian Railways in division of Western Railway, have been revised due to monsoon, said Western railway on micro blogging website -- Twitter. However, there is no change in timings of train number 19424 Gandhidham  - Tirunelveli Humsafar Express. Earlier this month, Railways had announced the Humsafar Express between Gandhidham and Tirunelveli via Vasai Road. In the last few weeks, Western railway has cancelled and changed the timings of a number of trains owing to heavy rains.

 

The Indian Railways last year upgraded its Humsafar Express series of trains with additional features to enhance passenger comfort. Humsafar Express coaches have mobile charging points and reading lights for each passenger along with easy upper berth climbing arrangement. The coaches also have facilities such as baby nappy changing pads and tea/coffee-makers, among other features.

 

Station Train no. 19423 Tirunelveli – Gandhidham Humsafar Express
ArrivalDeparture
Vasai Rd16:3016:35
Surat21.2021:25
Vadodara Jn.23:1023:15
Ahmedabad1:001:20
Gandhidham6:40--

 

The Humsafar Express is a fully AC 3-tier service sporting a GPS-based passenger information system, fire and smoke detectors.

