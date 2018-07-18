Tirunelveli-Gandhidham Humsafar Express Timings Changed. Details Here

The Humsafar Express is a fully AC 3-tier service sporting a GPS-based passenger information system.

The timings of Tirunelveli - Gandhidham Humsafar Express plying over Indian Railways in division of Western Railway, have been revised due to monsoon, said Western railway on micro blogging website -- Twitter. However, there is no change in timings of train number 19424 Gandhidham - Tirunelveli Humsafar Express. Earlier this month, Railways had announced the Humsafar Express between Gandhidham and Tirunelveli via Vasai Road. In the last few weeks, Western railway has cancelled and changed the timings of a number of trains owing to heavy rains.

Due to the Monsoon time table in force, the timings of Tirunelveli – Gandhidham Humsafar Express over Western Railway has also been revised. Passengers may please note. pic.twitter.com/KIUumsJ6qe — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 16, 2018

The Indian Railways last year upgraded its Humsafar Express series of trains with additional features to enhance passenger comfort. Humsafar Express coaches have mobile charging points and reading lights for each passenger along with easy upper berth climbing arrangement. The coaches also have facilities such as baby nappy changing pads and tea/coffee-makers, among other features.

Station Train no. 19423 Tirunelveli – Gandhidham Humsafar Express Arrival Departure Vasai Rd 16:30 16:35 Surat 21.20 21:25 Vadodara Jn. 23:10 23:15 Ahmedabad 1:00 1:20 Gandhidham 6:40 --

