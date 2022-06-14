Indian Oil Quells Fuel Shortage Rumours, Says Supply 'Absolutely Normal'

Indian Oil has clarified that there is no fuel shortage at petrol pumps across the country

Amid rumours of petrol and diesel shortage in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and even in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, which led to long queues at petrol pumps in various cities in these states, Indian Oil Corporation had to issue a clarification on Tuesday evening that fuel availability in all its outlets is absolutely normal and there is no need to panic.

According to reports, rumours of fuel shortage surfaced during the weekend which soon led to long queues at fuel outlets, forcing many dealers to even close them due to the crowds getting out of control.

The situation went out of hand in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand where in capital cities of Jaipur and Dehradun respectively, the local petrol pump associations had to issue a clarification that there was no shortage of petrol and diesel.

Dehradun administration even initiated a probe in the matter and has warned of strict action against rumour mongers.

The panic forced Indian Oil to issue a clarification, with the retailer's Director (Marketing) V Satish Kumar tweeting that supplies of fuel are absolutely normal.

Read the tweet here.

Dear Customers, This is to assure that product availability at our retail outlets is absolutely normal. There is adequate product availability & supplies to all markets. We request you not to panic. #IndianOil is fully committed to serve at all times. @HardeepSPuri@ChairmanIOCL — Director (Marketing), IndianOil (@DirMktg_iocl) June 14, 2022

"This is to assure that product availability at our retail outlets is absolutely normal. There is adequate product availability & supplies to all markets. We request you not to panic. Indian Oil is fully committed to serve at all times," Mr Kumar said in the tweet.

Apparently the rumour was spread that Saudi Arabia has stopped crude oil supply to India, which led to the panic among people across states.