Indian Oil Plans Rs 2 Lakh Crore Investment By 2023-24: Chairman

The company is investing over Rs 20,000 crore by 2023-24 to expand its petrochemicals capacity.

Indian Oil, the country's top refiner, plans to invest Rs 2 lakh crore ($27.98 billion) in five-seven years to meet energy needs of diverse user groups, Chairman Sanjiv Singh told a shareholders meeting on Wednesday.

IOC through its 11 refineries controls about a third of country's 5 million-barrel-per-day (bpd) refining capacity.

Mr Singh said the investment was required to help IOC "evolve into a future ready corporate that provides comprehensive energy solutions to diverse user groups".

The company is investing over Rs 20,000 crore by 2023-24 to expand its petrochemicals capacity and another Rs 10,000 crore in eight years for expansion of city gas distribution projects in the country, he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.