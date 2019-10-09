NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Indiabulls Housing Finance's Board To Mull Share Buyback On October 14

The announcement comes a day after Indiabulls Real Estate and Indiabulls Ventures said their boards would discuss share buyback at October 11 meeting.

Corporates | | Updated: October 09, 2019 21:49 IST
Mumbai: 

Indiabulls Housing Finance's board of directors would meet on October 14 to consider share buyback, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

"A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, to consider, inter alia, the proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company," it said.

The announcement comes a day after Indiabulls Real Estate and Indiabulls Ventures said their boards would discuss share buyback at the October 11 meeting.

The trading window for dealing in securities of the company, which had been closed earlier, should remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Indiabullls Housing Finance added.



