Mukesh Ambani Tops 'Hurun India Rich List 2019'. Check Full List Here

Hurun Rich List 2019: Mukesh Ambani has an estimated wealth of Rs 380,700 crore.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani tops the "IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List" for the eight consecutive year, with his wealth estimated at Rs 380,700 crore, a press release issued by Hurun Research Institute said. London-based SP Hinduja and family, worth Rs 186,500 crore, retains the second rank in the list. With a wealth of Rs 117,100 crore, Azim Premji, the founder of Wipro, rises to the third spot. LN Mittal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal, is the fourth richest with a wealth of Rs 107,300 crore. Figuring next on the chart is Gautam Adani, with a total wealth of Rs 94,500 crore, according to "Hurun India Rich List".

Here are the top 10 richest people in India in 2019, according to "IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List":

Rank Name Wealth in crore (Rs) Company Age Residence 1. Mukesh Ambani 380,700 Reliance Industries 62 Maharashtra 2. SP Hinduja & family 186,500 Hinduja 83 London 3. Azim Premji 117,100 Wipro 74 Karnataka 4. LN Mittal & family 107,300 ArcelorMittal 69 London 5. Gautam Adani & family 94,500 Adani Ports & SEZ 57 Gujarat 6. Uday Kotak 94,100 Kotak Mahindra Bank 60 Maharashtra 7. Cyrus S Poonawalla 88,800 Serum Institute of India 78 Maharashtra 8. Cyrus Pallonji Mistry 76,800 Shapoorji Pallonji 51 Maharashtra 8. Shapoor Pallonji Mistry 76,800 Shapoorji Pallonji 54 Monaco 9. Dilip Shanghvi 71,500 Sun Pharmaceutical 63 Maharashtra

(Source: Hurun Research Institute; IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019)

The number of Indians in the 2019 edition of the list has grown from 831 in 2018 to 953. The number of dollar billionaires have reduced from 141 to 138, the report said.

The combined wealth of top 25 in the list equates to 10 per cent of country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and that of 953 accounts for 27 per cent of the same. The cumulative wealth for this year shows an increase of two per cent compared to last year, the report said. However, the average wealth shows a decline of 11 per cent. 344 individuals or more than a third of this year's list witnessed wealth reduction and another 112 could not meet the threshold of Rs 1,000 crore, the report added.

