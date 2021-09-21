India Records 22% Rise In Export Of Agricultural, Processed Food Products In April-August

According to WTOstrade map, India is ranked at ninth position in the world ranking.

New Delhi: India has registered a significant increase of 21.8% in export of agricultural and processed food products in the first five months of current fiscal year 2021-22 (April-August FY22) in comparison to the corresponding period of 2020-21 (FY21). "The overall export of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) products increased from $6,485 million in April-August 2020 to $7,902 million in April-August 2021," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated in a release on Tuesday. The rise in exports has been achieved despite the Covid-19 restrictions, it added.

Rice exports, which recorded a positive growth of 13.7%, increased from $3,359 million in April-August 2020 to $3820 million in April-August 2021, the ministry noted.

As per the Centre's Quick Estimates, the exports of fresh fruits and vegetables registered a 6.1% growth in terms of dollar, while shipment of processed food products like cereals preparations and miscellaneous processed items reported a growth of 41.9%.

In April-August FY21, fresh fruits and vegetables were exported to the tune of $1,013 million which rose to $1,075 million in April-August FY22.

The ministry statement also highlighted that India reported a significant 142.1% jump in export of other cereals while the export of meat, dairy & poultry products witnessed an increase 31.1% in the first five months of the FY22).

The cashew export witnessed a growth of 28.5% in April-August FY21.

According to World Trade Organization's (WTO's) trade map, India is ranked at ninth position in the world ranking with the total agri-exports of $37 billion in 2019.