India Recognises Importance Of Universal Vaccination: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman has underlined importance of universal access to vaccination

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with her counterparts from G20 unanimously agreed to avoid any premature withdrawal of support measures and maintain financial stability in order to ensure sustain recovery from the pandemic. On her part, she underlined the importance of universal vaccination to stem the spread of the Coronavirus infections.

Participating in the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Washington on Wednesday at the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings, Ms Sitharaman said that in order to transition from crisis to recovery, ensuring equitable access to vaccines for all was one of the major challenges.

She suggested that keeping up the support, building resilience and enhancing productivity should be the policy goal.

The FMCBG meeting also witnessed discussions on various issues related to global economic recovery, pandemic support to vulnerable countries, global health climatic action and international taxation.

Even in her remarks at the plenary meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee of the IMF, she said that India recognises the importance of universal vaccination in preventing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

She also said that the stark differences in vaccination coverage of low income nations and advanced countries are a matter of concern.