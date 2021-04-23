Real GDP Growth Forecast For 2021-22 Revised To 10.1%: Credit Rating Agency

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, leading credit rating agency India Ratings and Research or Ind-Ra revised the real gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the financial year 2021-22 to 10.1 per cent on Friday, April. The earlier GDP growth projection by the agency for the fiscal was 10.4 per cent.
