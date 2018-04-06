Minimum Balance Requirements In India Post Accounts And Other Rules Explained

Post office savings accounts interest rate
India Post currently offers an interest rate of 4 per cent on individually or jointly-held post office savings accounts, according to its website - indiapost.gov.in. The interest earned is tax-free up to Rs 10,000 in a financial year.
Post office savings account minimum balance
The minimum balance required in a post office account without cheque book facility is Rs 50, according to India Post. For savings accounts with cheque book facility, the minimum balance permitted is Rs 500.
India Post savings accounts come with an ATM facility.
Among other features, post office savings accounts are opened in two modes - with cheque book facility and without cheque book facility.
Those holding a post office savings account without the cheque book facility originally also have the option to upgrade their account to subscribe to the facility. India Post - which has a network of over 1.5 lakh post offices - also offers the facility to transfer savings accounts from one post office branch to another, according to its website. However, only one account can be opened by an individual in one post office.
Minimum balance in other post office accounts
|Type of account
|Minimum balance
|SB(Cheque account)
|Rs 500/-
|SB(non Cheque account)
|Rs 50/-
|MIS
|Rs 1500/-
|TD
|Rs 200/-
|PPF
|Rs 500/-
|Senior Citizen
|Rs 1000/-
|(Source: indiapost.gov.in)
Among other popular instruments, India Post offers PPF at a minimum balance of Rs 500 and Monthly Investment Scheme (MIS) at a minimum balance of Rs 1,500. For senior citizen savings scheme, the minimum balance required is Rs 1,000, according to India Post.
Monthly Income Scheme or MIS is a popular investment scheme wherein an individual invests a particular amount and gets an assured monthly income in the form of interest.