India May Receive Cross Border Real Estate Investment Of $2.5 Billion In 2022: Report

Real estate investment across borders will reach record levels in the next year, the report stated.

New Delhi: India's cross border real estate investment projections for the year 2022 stood at $2.5 billion, a latest report from global property consultancy Knight Frank has said. It also stated that cross-border real estate investment will reach record levels in the next year.

Knight Frank's Active Capital research suggested a resurgence of investment flows into real estate sector which could hit record pre-pandemic levels.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director Knight Frank India, commented: "A series of structural reforms in recent past has put the country's real estate sector on high trajectory attracting global attention. Rapidly improving pandemic scenario in the country coupled with policy interventions to support realty sector growth will ensure global capital finds it attractive to participate in the sector. The country's commercial real estate sector has evinced strong global investor interest in segments led by office and warehouse."

The report further mentioned that Delhi (globally ranked at 63rd) is the greenest city for real estate in India, followed by Chennai (global rank of 224), Mumbai (global rank of 240), Hyderabad (global rank of 245), Bengaluru (global rank of 259) and Pune (global rank of 260).

Knight Frank's report has identified London, Shanghai, New York, Paris and Washington DC as the world's top five green-rated cities for real estate.

Neil Brookes, Head of Global Capital Markets at Knight Frank, said: "The results from this year's report are a welcome sign of the continuing recovery in the global capital markets and a resurgence of global cross-border investment into real estate."

The report also forecasted that the US, UK, Germany, France and Netherlands are the top destinations for cross border real estate investment in 2022.