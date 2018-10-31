NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

India Moves 23 Positions Higher On World Bank's Ease Of Doing Business Ranking

India recorded a jump of 23 positions in the World Bank's annual ranking of ease of doing business, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Economy | | Updated: October 31, 2018 18:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
India Moves 23 Positions Higher On World Bank's Ease Of Doing Business Ranking

The country's rank improved by 53 positions in last two years and by 65 positions in last four years

India recorded a jump of 23 positions in the World Bank's annual ranking of ease of doing business, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. India now ranks 77th in the annual list, as against 100 last year. The commerce ministry said that the improvement of 23 positions in the Ease of Doing Business ranking is significant. It said that last year, the country had registered a jump of 30 places, "a rare feat for any large and diverse country of the size of India".

India has improved its rank by 53 positions in last two years and by 65 positions in last four years, the government noted.

The ministry further said that the improvement in the annual ranking was a result of continued efforts by the government.

"We have made progress in leaps and bounds, probably the most significant in the history of Ease of Doing Business," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

The World Bank recognised India as one of the top improvers for the second consecutive year. India is now placed at first position among South Asian countries as against 6th in 2014, according to the World Bank report.

The World Bank pointed out eight indicators in which India improved its rank over last four years.

Indicator20142018Change
Construction Permits18452+132
Getting Electricity13724+113
Trading across Borders12680+46
Paying Taxes156121+35
Resolving Insolvency137108+29
Enforcing Contracts186163+23
Starting a Business158137+21
Getting Credit3622+14

The country's rank improved in six out of 10 indicators. The government also said that the "most dramatic improvements have been registered in the indicators related to 'Construction Permits' and 'Trading across Borders'".

Indicator20172018Change
Construction Permits18152129
Trading Across Borders1468066
Starting a Business15613719
Getting Credit29227
Getting Electricity29245
Enforcing Contracts1641631
 1007723

The World Bank's index of Ease of Doing Business provides objective measures of business regulations and their enforcement across 190 economies on ten parameters affecting a business through its life cycle, according to the statement.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ease of doing business

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveStatue Of UnitySardar Vallabhbhai PatelHalloweenDelhi Metro Pink LineTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsTech Mahindra Air Quality in Delhi Doordarshan CameramanTata Harrier Air PurifiersFastrackAmway

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top