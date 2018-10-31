India Moves 23 Positions Higher On World Bank's Ease Of Doing Business Ranking

The country's rank improved by 53 positions in last two years and by 65 positions in last four years

India recorded a jump of 23 positions in the World Bank's annual ranking of ease of doing business, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. India now ranks 77th in the annual list, as against 100 last year. The commerce ministry said that the improvement of 23 positions in the Ease of Doing Business ranking is significant. It said that last year, the country had registered a jump of 30 places, "a rare feat for any large and diverse country of the size of India".

India has improved its rank by 53 positions in last two years and by 65 positions in last four years, the government noted.

The ministry further said that the improvement in the annual ranking was a result of continued efforts by the government.

"We have made progress in leaps and bounds, probably the most significant in the history of Ease of Doing Business," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

The World Bank recognised India as one of the top improvers for the second consecutive year. India is now placed at first position among South Asian countries as against 6th in 2014, according to the World Bank report.

India has moved up 53 ranks in the last two years, the highest improvement in 2 years by any large country since 2011 reflecting our Govt's commitment to implement progressive reforms.#IndiaMeansBusiness#EoDB Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) October 31, 2018

The World Bank pointed out eight indicators in which India improved its rank over last four years.

Indicator 2014 2018 Change Construction Permits 184 52 +132 Getting Electricity 137 24 +113 Trading across Borders 126 80 +46 Paying Taxes 156 121 +35 Resolving Insolvency 137 108 +29 Enforcing Contracts 186 163 +23 Starting a Business 158 137 +21 Getting Credit 36 22 +14

The country's rank improved in six out of 10 indicators. The government also said that the "most dramatic improvements have been registered in the indicators related to 'Construction Permits' and 'Trading across Borders'".

Indicator 2017 2018 Change Construction Permits 181 52 129 Trading Across Borders 146 80 66 Starting a Business 156 137 19 Getting Credit 29 22 7 Getting Electricity 29 24 5 Enforcing Contracts 164 163 1 100 77 23

The World Bank's index of Ease of Doing Business provides objective measures of business regulations and their enforcement across 190 economies on ten parameters affecting a business through its life cycle, according to the statement.