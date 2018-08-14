Vistara Launches 'Freedom Fares' Sale To Offer Flight Tickets From Rs 1,099. Details Here

Vistara Freedom Fares sale: Flight ticket bookings are open till 11:59 pm on August 15

Airline Vistara on Tuesday announced a discount of up to 50 per cent on flight tickets in a limited-period sale. Aimed at Independence Day 2018, the special sale from Vistara opened for bookings at 12:01 am on August 14, 2018 for a 48-hour period. Vistara is offering one-way fares starting at Rs 1,099 under the sale, called 'Vistara Freedom Fares', according to a statement from the airline. The airline further said that it is offering up to 50 per cent off on normal fares.

Here are 10 things to know about the Vistara Freedom Fares sale:

1. Lowest fare under sale: The starting fare of Rs 1,099 (all-inclusive) was applicable on Economic Class bookings under the scheme, according to the airline.

2. Starting fare: Vistara said the offer is applicable on all fare types. All-inclusive one-way fares start at Rs 1,099 for Economy Lite and Rs 1,399 for Economy Standard bookings. The fares for Premium Economy and Business class bookings start at Rs 2,499 and Rs 6,099 respectively, according to Vistara.

Have you booked under Vistara Freedom Fares Sale yet? Choose the fare that suits you best on India’s best airline and save up to 50%, with fares starting at Rs.1,099/- all-inclusive! Hurry, limited seats available. Know more: https://t.co/pC26VGRHLcpic.twitter.com/nDIFoS9QrC Vistara (@airvistara) August 14, 2018

3. Booking period: Bookings under the Vistara Freedom Fares sale are open till 11:59 pm on August 15.

4. Travel period: The fares are applicable on a travel period from September 14, 2018 to October 10, 2018 for economy and premium economy class bookings, Vistara said. For business class bookings, the offer can be availed on a travel period from August 22, 2018 to October 10, 2018. That means economy and premium economy bookings need to be made a minimum of 30 days in advance under the scheme). Business class bookings are required to be made a minimum of 8 days in advance.

5. Number of seats: Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the special scheme, the airline said: "Seats are limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis."

6. Destinations: The sale is applicable on flights to destinations including Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Port Blair, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Chennai and Lucknow.

Advertisement

7. Vistara chief strategy and commercial officer Sanjiv Kapoor said, "When our new Freedom Fares align with Independence Day, it results in something special: a chance to celebrate our freedom at fares that not only make you want to fly, but also the opportunity to fly the way you want to fly."

8. Vistara shared some sample one-way fares (all-inclusive) offered under the special sale:

Origin Destination Economy Lite (Rs) Economy Standard (Rs) Premium Economy (Rs) Business Class (Rs) Bagdogra Guwahati 1,099 1,399 - 6,099 Kochi Chennai 1,299 1,614 2,499 10,999 Delhi Lucknow 1,399 1,714 2,599 9,799 Jammu Srinagar 1,399 1,714 2,999 8,199 Delhi Amritsar 1,499 1,815 2,599 8,199 Delhi Chandigarh 1,499 1,815 3,399 11,199 Delhi Ahmedabad 1,599 1,914 3,399 10,499 Ahmedabad Bengaluru 1,799 2,324 4,199 15,699 Delhi Varanasi 1,999 2,314 3,799 10,949 Delhi Ranchi 2,199 2,724 4,099 13,249 Delhi Hyderabad 2,299 2,824 3,899 12,449 Delhi Kolkata 2,299 2,824 4,399 14,649 Delhi Srinagar 2,399 2,714 3,399 8,699 Chennai Kolkata 2,399 2,924 4,099 14,999 Port Blair Kolkata 2,499 3,024 - 14,999 Delhi Bagdogra 2,649 3,149 4,499 8,399 Delhi Bhubaneswar 2,649 3,174 4,399 11,499 Delhi Mumbai 2,699 3,224 5,999 11,999 Delhi Pune 2,799 3,324 4,299 15,499 Delhi Chennai 2,799 3,324 4,699 19,099 Delhi Guwahati 2,799 3,299 4,599 15,299 Delhi Bengaluru 2,849 3,374 4,199 16,099 Port Blair Chennai 2,999 3,524 4,699 17,749 Delhi Goa 3,299 3,824 6,199 16,999 Mumbai Amritsar 3,299 3,824 5,099 13,499 Delhi Kochi 3,499 4,024 5,099 12,599 (Source: Vistara)

9. Cashback offer: The airline also announced a 5 per cent cashback on bookings made using SBI credit cards. "SBI Credit Card holders can enjoy up to Rs 750 cashback per card by booking on Vistara's website or mobile app on a minimum spend of INR 4,000," it noted.

10. TATA SIA Airlines, known by brand name Vistara, is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA).