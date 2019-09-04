Steps To Check Income Tax Return (ITR) Status Online

The Income Tax (I-T) department, also allows taxpayers to file belated returns.

The last day to file income tax returns (ITRs) for assessment year 2019-20 (financial year 2018-19) was August 31, 2019. According to the Income Tax Department, about 4.93 lakh income tax returns were filed on August 31, 2019. The taxman said that the total number of ITRs filed from April 1 to August 31 this year rose to 5.65 crore, compared to the corresponding period a year ago. Individuals, who have filed their ITR during this duration, can find information on the status of their submission through the Income Tax Department's website - incometaxindia.gov.in. This helps them to be aware of whether the ITR has been processed or not and if any further action is required on their part.

How to check the status of e-filed income tax return online:

Step 1: On the Income tax e-filing website - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, click on the "ITR Status" option given on the homepage .

Step 2: On the next page, submit details such as PAN (Permanent Account Number) and acknowledgement number. Acknowledgement number is an identification number provided by the Income Tax Department on submission of an income tax return online through its e-filing portal.

Step 3: Now, click on 'submit'. The portal displays the message: "Return submitted and verified." This indicates that the income tax return has been filed and as well as verified. Key things to know about filing a belated return

The Income Tax (I-T) department, also allows taxpayers to file belated returns. "Any person who has not furnished a return of income within the time period allowed under section 139(1) of Income Tax Act can furnish return for any previous year - at any time before the end of the relevant assessment year or before completion of the assessment, whichever is earlier," said the I-T department.

However, a belated return attracts late filing fees. The amount of penalty payable by the assessees filing a late return increases based on the degree of delay.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.