Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Extended By A Month To August 31

Highlights This means the assessees can file their ITR for FY 2017-18 by August 31. Around 6.84 crore income tax returns were filed during FY 2017-18. CBDT is the apex policy-making body of the Income Tax Department.

The government on Thursday extended the deadline for filing income tax return for assessment year 2018-19. The deadline of July 31, 2018 has been extended by a month, the Ministry of Finance said in a series of posts on microblogging site Twitter. That means the assessees can file their income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2017-18 by August 31 without any penalty charges.

(Also read: Find out which form to use for your income tax return | Mistakes to avoid)

"The Due Date for filing of Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2018-19 is 31.07.2018 for certain categories of taxpayers... Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the ‘Due Date’ for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July, 2018 to 31st August, 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers," the ministry said.

Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the ‘Due Date’ for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July, 2018 to 31st August, 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) July 26, 2018

The Central Board of Direct Taxes is the apex policy-making body of the Income Tax Department.

Around 6.84 crore income tax returns were filed during financial year 2017-18, compared to 5.43 crore filed in the previous year, as per government records.

(With agency inputs)