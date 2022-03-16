Income Tax Refunds of Nearly 2 Lakh Crore Paid This Year

I-T department issues refunds of over Rs 1.92 lakh crore this fiscal year so far

Over 1.9 lakh crore refunds have been issued to more than 2.24 crore taxpayers so far in this fiscal year, said the Income Tax department on Wednesday.

"The CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,92,119 crore to more than 2.24 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021 to March 15, 2022," wrote the I-T department in a tweet.

"Income tax refunds of Rs. 70,373 crore have been issued in 2,21,62,611 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,21,746 crore have been issued in 2,32,997 cases," it said.

"This includes 1.83 crore refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs. 37,961.19 crore," added the department.