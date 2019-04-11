Want To Check Income Tax Refund Status? Here Is A Step By Step Guide

Income Tax department allows individuals who have deposited excess tax to claim refund.

Income Tax department allows individuals who have deposited excess tax to claim refund. The income tax refunds can be claimed on income tax's e -filing website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, Income Tax department noted on its website. Filing Income Tax is mandatory for individuals having an annual income of Rs 2.5 lakh or more. For senior citizens (individuals between 60 years and 80 years of age), the limit is Rs. 3 lakh, and for very senior citizens (aged above 80 years), the limit is Rs. 5 lakh, according to the taxman.

Here are steps to follow to claim and view Income Tax Refund:

Step 1: Individuals need to log in to the Income Tax's e-filing portal with user id, password, and captcha.

Step 2: On the next webpage individuals need to go to 'My Account' tab on the top right side of the screen next to the 'Dashboard' tab and click on 'Refund Re-issue Request'.

Step 3: On the next page the tax assessees need to fill in their PAN Number, CPC communication reference number, refund sequence number (available on the 143(1) Intimation order and click on 'Validate' button.

Step 4: After clicking on validate tab, the assessee can select the mode of refund via two options - ECS or or by Cheque.

Step 5: The assessee can select to update the bank account details from the option under the field 'Do you want to update Bank Account details?'

Step 6: In case of refund is via cheque, the taxpayer can select the address to which the cheque has to be sent and under the dropdown category address can be chosen from the following addresses -'Address provided in the ITR uploaded' or 'address provided in the PAN'.

Step 7: After all this process assessees need to click on 'Submit' and on successful validation taxpayers will get the success message.

To view Refund/ Demand Status taxpayers need to follow the following steps:

Step 1: Individuals need to log in to the Income Tax's e-filing portal with user id, password and captcha.

Step 2: On the next page the assessees need to go to 'My Account' tab and click on 'Refund/Demand Status'.

Step 3: On the next page assessment year, status, reason and mode of payment is displayed and taxpayer can now view refund/demand status.

