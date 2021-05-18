In Gujarat, Tamil Nadu Vaccinated Health Workers Exceed Those Actually Registered

Health workers vaccinated in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat outnumber those who had registered for jab

Figures do tell a tale. This is evident from the fact that while 81 per cent of total health care workers who had registered themselves on the Co-WIN portal across the country, for receiving the first dose of Covid vaccine, had got the jab, the percentage of those workers who actually got vaccinated in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Ladakh, far exceeded those who had registered themselves for the dose.

Out of the total of 90,71,329 health care workers across the country, who had registered themselves on the Co-WIN portal for receiving the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, around 81 per cent of them or 73,55,755 got the jab.

Interestingly however, the health workers from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Ladakh, who got vaccinated, crossed the 100 per cent mark. In other words, the number of health care workers who got the jab in these places far exceeded the number of those who had registered themselves on the portal.

These figures, updated till March 15, 2021, have been provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which also give state-wise details of health care workers who got themselves registered on the portal and the actual number of workers who received the first dose of the vaccine.

According to these figures, while 3,75,945 health care workers had got themselves registered on the Co-WIN portal for receiving the first dose of the Covid vaccine in Gujarat, an astonishing 4,39,415 workers received the jab. That is, 116 per cent of them got the first dose.

Similarly in Tamil Nadu, while 3,39,616 health workers had registered themselves for getting vaccinated, whereas 3,49,392 of them or 102 per cent of them actually got the jab.

The union territory of Ladakh had witnessed registration of 3,131 health care workers for receiving the first dose of the Covid vaccine. However in actuality, 3,964 or 126 per cent of them got vaccinated.