IL&FS Stares At 90% Gross Bad Loans For Main Lending Arm: Uday Kotak

Earlier this week, SFIO had arrested Hari Sankaran, former chairman of IL&FS, in connection with an ongoing investigation into the lender.

Corporates | | Updated: April 03, 2019 20:52 IST
IL&FS, a major infrastructure financing and construction company, has a total debt of Rs 91,000 crore


Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) is "staring" at a 90 per cent gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans of its main lending arm IL&FS Financial Services, the firm's non-executive Chairman Uday Kotak said on Wednesday.

IL&FS, a major infrastructure financing and construction company, has a total debt of Rs 91,000 crore ($12.97 billion) and has been trying to sell its assets to repay debt after several defaults forced the government to overhaul its management.

The company said it is expecting a "reasonably faster and fair" outcome for its resolution through the country's bankruptcy court, but added it is difficult to predict a timeline for it.

Earlier this week, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) had arrested Hari Sankaran, former chairman of IL&FS, in connection with an ongoing investigation into the lender.

($1 = Rs 68.42)



