NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

IL&FS Crisis: New Board Initiates Austerity Measures

After its first meeting last week, the newly constituted IL&FS board, said that it would consider all available options to revive the firm.

Corporates | | Updated: October 12, 2018 18:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IL&FS Crisis: New Board Initiates Austerity Measures

The government replaced the company's entire board earlier this month.

Mumbai: Troubled Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) said on Friday that its Board has initiated several austerity measures related to personnel and operating expenses at the company. After its first meeting last week, the newly constituted IL&FS board, said that it would consider all available options to revive the firm.

The government replaced the company's entire board earlier this month after recent defaults on some of its debt obligations triggered sharp declines in stock and debt markets, leading to fears about contagion in India's financial sector.

The IL&FS board also approved the formation of an operating committee under its Vice Chairman and managing director Vineet Nayyar and "had detailed deliberations in relation to the road map ahead," the company said in a statement on Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ILFSILFS defaultIL&FS

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveAir India FlightRafale deal News in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top