Profit
Home | Corporates

Debt-Ridden IL&FS Banks On Successful Rights Issue To Repay Creditors

The 3-part strategy of IL&FS includes a successful rights issue, ensuring of liquidity and selling of assets to repay creditors, said the management.

Corporates | Updated: September 29, 2018 15:46 IST
IL&FS has a debt burden of over Rs 90,000 crore.

Revealing a three-part strategy, debt-hit Infrastructure Leasing & Finance Services (IL&FS) said on Saturday that it needs to have a successful rights issue to recapitalise itself. In August, IL&FS's board approved a Rs 4,500-crore rights issue and a Rs 3,000-crore debt-reduction plan through asset sales. "IL&FS wants to have liquidity to repay the creditors till assets are sold," said IL&FS Vice Chairman & Managing Director Hari Sankaran said at the annual general meeting (AGM). The three-part strategy of IL&FS includes a successful rights issue, liquidity and selling of assets to repay the creditors, Mr Sankaran said at the AGM, which was attended by more than two dozen shareholders in Mumbai.
Here are 10 latest updates on the IL&FS crisis:
  1. IL&FS is a major infrastructure finance and construction company, which has built up big debts and is now facing a credit crunch.
  2. On Thursday, however, LIC Mutual Fund said that it had received Rs 300 crore worth of dues from the construction major, with which all its outstanding payments were now cleared.
  3. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the largest shareholder of IL&FS, said on Friday that it is open to participating in the rights issue of the debt-hit company. The insurer might also look at raising its equity stake in IL&FS, subject to regulatory permission, LIC chairman VK Sharma, was quoted as saying in a report by news agency Reuters.
  4. Meanwhile, the government said that it would take appropriate action to ensure that there is no undue impact on the financial system owing to the IL&FS crisis.
  5. Debt defaults by certain group entities of diversified IL&FS has triggered fears of liquidity crisis in the financial markets and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been taking steps to improve the overall cash situation. In a meeting chaired by Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg, the finance ministry along with other stakeholders of the company, is believed to have discussed ways to sort out issues related to IL&FS so that the contagion does not impact other sectors of the economy.
  6. IL&FS has a lot of connection with government departments as it has executed a lot of Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects, Mr Garg said.
  7. RBI officials also met the two largest shareholders of IL&FS - LIC and Orix Corporation of Japan - on Friday.
  8. IL&FS Financial Services, a subsidiary of IL&FS, said it defaulted on commercial papers, a term loan and missed interest payments on non-convertible debentures all due on Friday.
  9. Earlier this week, IL&FS defaulted on interest payment and fixed deposits. This was the fourth in the series of defaults by the group entity.   
  10. IL&FS, where LIC is the largest shareholder with 25.34 per cent stake, has a debt burden of over Rs 90,000 crore. Japan's Orix Corporation has 23.54 per cent stake in the company. Other shareholders include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (12.5 per cent stake), IL&FS Employees Welfare Trust (12 per cent), HDFC (9.02 per cent), Central Bank of India (7.67 per cent) and SBI (6.42 per cent). These are the shareholding figures at the end of March, stated a report by news agency Press Trust of India. (With agencies inputs)


