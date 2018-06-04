IDBI Bank CEO Mahesh Jain Appointed As RBI Deputy Governor

Mr Jain began his banking career with Punjab National Bank.
Govt. appoints experienced banker Mahesh Kumar Jain , MD & CEO of #IDBI Bank as Dy. Governor, #RBI for a term of three years . @PMOIndia@FinMinIndia@PIB_INDIApic.twitter.com/2qzmtOOJ5GRajeev kumar (@rajeevkumr) June 4, 2018
Mr Jain had assumed charge as managing director and CEO of IDBI Bank with effect from April 3 last year. Before that, he was managing director and CEO of Indian Bank, from November 2015 to March 2017, the tweet added.
Mr Jain had joined Indian Bank as an executive director in September 2013, according to IDBI Bank's website. Prior to joining Indian Bank, he served as a general manager with Syndicate Bank.
Mr Jain holds an MBA and an MCom. His qualifications include a CAIIB (Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking), a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) and an FRM (Financial Risk Manager).
