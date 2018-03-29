ICICI Bank-Videocon Controversy. Latest Developments An allegation has been levelled against ICICI Bank's CEO and managing director Chanda Kochhar that implies that she allegedly favoured Videocon Group

Six things to know about the ICICI Bank-Videocon Group controversy



1. As per a media report, Venugopal Dhoot of the Videocon Group in 2008 set up a company with Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, and two of her relatives. Dhoot later gave Rs 64 crore loan to this company through an entity owned by him. Later, Dhoot transferred the ownership of this entity to a trust headed by Deepak Kochhar for a meagre amount of just Rs 9 lakh,



The transfer of the company to Deepak Kochchar happened six months after the Videocon Group got a loan of Rs 3,250 crore from ICICI Bank. Almost 86 per cent of that loan (Rs 2,810 crore) remains unpaid and Videocon account was declared an NPA in 2017.



2. ICICI Bank refutes the allegations and says that ICICI Bank's share of the total loan, disbursed to the Videocon group by a consortium of banks, was lower than 10%. The remaining 90% of the loans were sanctioned by other banks and financial institutions. So the bank implies that ICICI Bank was not the only lender to give preferential treatment to the Videocon Group. When a corporate group can raise Rs 36,000 crore from a consortium of 20 banks, then why can't ICICI Bank lend it less than Rs 4,000 crore amount, ICICI Bank is learnt to have implied.



3. ICICI Bank was not the lead bank for this consortium and it only sanctioned the share of loan amounting to Rs 3,250 crore, less than 10% of the total consortium facility in April 2012.



4. The decision to lend the money was not solely taken by Chanda Kochhar. The Credit Committee of ICICI Bank in 2012 sanctioned its share of facilities in the syndicated arrangement to the Videocon group. She was not even the committee's chairperson.



5. ICICI Bank's terms and conditions offered for these loans are similar to those offered by the other banks in the consortium, thereby ruling out the possibility of any special benefit to the borrower by ICICI Bank.



6. The ICICI Bank statement further states that the amount of loan given to Videocon Group was deposited into the common escrow pool account by all the banks of consortium, including ICICI Bank. The escrow account was being maintained for this purpose by the lead bank.



