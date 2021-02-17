How To Link Aadhaar With PAN Before March 31, 2021, Deadline

The government said linking PAN to Aadhaar will be extended from June 30, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

It's mandatory to link your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with your Aadhaar number under current regulations by March 31, 2021.

Also, at the time of filing an income tax (I-T) return, it is mandatory to mention your Aadhaar number along with PAN. The government said linking PAN to Aadhaar will be extended by nine months from June 30, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

If you do not link your PAN with your Aadhaar, then as of April 1, 2021, your PAN will be inactivated. In a statement dated February 13, 2020, the government addressed that if a person links her PAN with Aadhaar after March 31, 2021, then the PAN will become operational from the date of Aadhaar number acknowledgement. It has also been compulsory from April 1, 2019, to mention and link the Aadhaar number while submitting I-T returns. A tax filer cannot file her ITR without linking Aadhaar with PAN respectively. You can link your Aadhaar with PAN by following a step-by-step process.

Link Aadhaar with PAN online

• By signing in to the income tax e-filing site, online linking of Aadhaar number with PAN can be completed.

• On the income tax portal, there are two ways of doing so. Without logging into and signing into the income tax portal respectively.

Steps to register Aadhaar with PAN (if registered at Income tax portal)

• By entering the user ID, password and date of birth, log in to the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal. A pop-up screen will emerge after signing in to the website, requesting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

• Head to the blue ‘Profile Settings' tab at the top of the bar and click, link ‘Aadhaar.'

• In case you do not get the pop-up screen. Specifics such as name, date of birth and gender are already listed in compliance with the details submitted to the e-filing portal at the time of registration.

• Now verify the details on the screen with your Aadhaar.

• Enter your Aadhaar number and Captcha code if the specifics match, and click on the ‘Link now' icon. You will be alerted by a pop-up notification that your Aadhaar number has been linked successfully with your PAN card.

Steps to link Aadhaar with PAN (if not registered at Income tax portal)

• Visit www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on the ‘Link Aadhaar' option

• Now enter the required details such as PAN, Aadhaar Number, your name as mentioned on Aadhaar.

• Click the ‘Submit' button after entering the mentioned details. The link will be verified by post confirmation from UIDAI.

• Select the option ‘I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card' if you have only year of birth on your Aadhaar card.

• Now enter the correct captcha code and click on ‘Submit'

• Upon successful submission, your screen will display a message indicating that your PAN is successfully linked with Aadhaar.

Steps to link Aadhaar with PAN through SMS

By sending a short SMS, you can link your PAN and Aadhaar.

• By sending an SMS to either NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited or UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL), you can link your Aadhaar with PAN instantly.

• To do so type UIDPAN and send it to 567678 or 56161.